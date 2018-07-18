Man dies from eating flesh-eating bacteria on oysters - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man dies from eating flesh-eating bacteria on oysters

Health officials also urge people with certain health conditions to avoid eating raw oysters and other shellfish. Flesh-eating bacteria does not change the appearance, odor or taste of an oyster. (Source: CNN) Health officials also urge people with certain health conditions to avoid eating raw oysters and other shellfish. Flesh-eating bacteria does not change the appearance, odor or taste of an oyster. (Source: CNN)

  • Also on WAFB.comMore>>

  • 1 in 6 Americans get sick from eating contaminated food each year

    1 in 6 Americans get sick from eating contaminated food each year

    Monday, July 16 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-07-16 22:03:43 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-07-16 22:03:43 GMT
    The CDC says 1 in every 6 Americans will be sickened by a foodborne illness any given year. (Source: Department of Health and Human Services)The CDC says 1 in every 6 Americans will be sickened by a foodborne illness any given year. (Source: Department of Health and Human Services)
    The CDC says 1 in every 6 Americans will be sickened by a foodborne illness any given year. (Source: Department of Health and Human Services)The CDC says 1 in every 6 Americans will be sickened by a foodborne illness any given year. (Source: Department of Health and Human Services)

    The CDC says 1 in every 6 Americans will be sickened by a foodborne illness any given year.

    More >>

    The CDC says 1 in every 6 Americans will be sickened by a foodborne illness any given year.

    More >>

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - A 71-year-old man has died from a gastro-intestinal illness after consuming flesh-eating bacteria on an oyster at a Florida restaurant.

Florida Health officials said the man ate the bad oyster on July 8 and died two days later. The name of the restaurant was not released.

This is the first case and fatality involving flesh-eating bacteria in Sarasota County this year. Nearby Manatee County had one case so far in 2018, but no fatalities.

Last year, Manatee County had two cases of flesh-eating bacteria and Sarasota County had none. In 2016, Manatee County had two cases, while Sarasota County had three cases and one fatality.

Flesh-eating bacteria, or Vibrio vulnificus, is a naturally occurring bacteria found in warm, brackish seawater. Infections are rare.

Among healthy people, consuming flesh-eating bacteria can cause vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. For someone with a compromised immune system, the bacteria can infect the bloodstream, causing septicemia, which can cause severe or deadly infections in other parts of the body.

Septicemia can be characterized by fever and chills, occasionally accompanied by vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and pain in the extremities.

Florida Health recommends not going in the water if you have fresh cuts or scrapes. Those who have compromised immune systems should wear proper foot protection to prevent cuts and injury caused by rocks and shells on the beach.

Health officials also urge people with certain health conditions to avoid eating raw oysters and other shellfish. The bacteria does not change the appearance, odor or taste of an oyster.

The bacteria are highly susceptible to pH, cooking, and freezing and can be killed by common disinfectants such as bleach or alcohol.

Copyright 2018 WWSB. All Rights Reserved.

  • Latest health & fitness newsLatest health & fitness newsMore>>

  • Man dies from eating flesh-eating bacteria on oysters

    Man dies from eating flesh-eating bacteria on oysters

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 2:24 PM EDT2018-07-18 18:24:48 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-07-18 22:01:23 GMT

    Health officials also urge people with certain health conditions to avoid eating raw oysters and other shellfish. Flesh-eating bacteria does not change the appearance, odor or taste of an oyster.

    More >>

    Health officials also urge people with certain health conditions to avoid eating raw oysters and other shellfish. Flesh-eating bacteria does not change the appearance, odor or taste of an oyster.

    More >>

  • Tuberculosis vaccine shows promise against diabetes

    Tuberculosis vaccine shows promise against diabetes

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-07-18 20:27:18 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 5:05 PM EDT2018-07-18 21:05:04 GMT

    According to the American Diabetes Association, 24.7 million Americans are living with type one diabetes

    More >>

    According to the American Diabetes Association, 24.7 million Americans are living with type one diabetes

    More >>

  • US health official reveals fentanyl almost killed his son

    US health official reveals fentanyl almost killed his son

    Monday, July 16 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-07-16 22:08:40 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-07-18 18:21:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, Dr. Robert Redfield Jr., director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, poses at the agency's headquarters in Atlanta. The new head of the nation’s top public health...(AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, Dr. Robert Redfield Jr., director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, poses at the agency's headquarters in Atlanta. The new head of the nation’s top public health...
    The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there's a personal reason for his focus on the opioid epidemic: His son almost died from taking fentanyl-laced cocaine.More >>
    The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there's a personal reason for his focus on the opioid epidemic: His son almost died from taking fentanyl-laced cocaine.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly