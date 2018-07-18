Woman faces retrial on charges of suffocating husband - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Woman faces retrial on charges of suffocating husband

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) - Bail has been set at $1 million for a New Jersey woman facing a retrial on charges she killed her ailing husband by smothering him with a plastic bag and tried to kill her daughter the same way.

Jenny Tran was convicted of aggravated manslaughter and received a 50-year prison sentence. But a state appellate court overturned that conviction last month, citing trial-related errors.

Bergen County prosecutors say they will appeal to the state Supreme Court and are prepared for a retrial.

Authorities have said Tran was concerned about her finances after her husband had a stroke in November 2008. She allegedly told investigators that killing him would allow him to go to a better place, and she wanted to kill her children and herself for the same reasons.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Florida mayor apologizes for fight over 'Starry Night' home

    Florida mayor apologizes for fight over 'Starry Night' home

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-07-18 18:41:30 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-07-18 20:01:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Raoux). This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July ...(AP Photo/John Raoux). This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July ...
    A Florida mayor has apologized to a couple fined thousands of dollars for painting the exterior of their home with murals emulating a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece.More >>
    A Florida mayor has apologized to a couple fined thousands of dollars for painting the exterior of their home with murals emulating a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece.More >>

  • Scenic California highway near Big Sur reopens after slide

    Scenic California highway near Big Sur reopens after slide

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-07-18 15:56:18 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-07-18 20:01:31 GMT
    (of San Luis Obispo) via AP, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, crews work to finish up a massive seawall at the base of the Mud Creek Slide alon Highway 1 on the coast of Big Sur, Calif. Transportation officials say the stretch of Highwa...(of San Luis Obispo) via AP, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, crews work to finish up a massive seawall at the base of the Mud Creek Slide alon Highway 1 on the coast of Big Sur, Calif. Transportation officials say the stretch of Highwa...
    California transportation officials say an iconic stretch of Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide is ready to reopen to traffic.More >>
    California transportation officials say an iconic stretch of Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide is ready to reopen to traffic.More >>

  • Rep. Jim Jordan interviewed in doctor sex abuse inquiry

    Rep. Jim Jordan interviewed in doctor sex abuse inquiry

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-07-18 15:55:25 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-07-18 20:01:28 GMT
    (Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doct...(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doct...
    Rep. Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach, has spoken with the law firm investigating allegations that Ohio State team doctor sexually abused male athletes.More >>
    Rep. Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach, has spoken with the law firm investigating allegations that Ohio State team doctor sexually abused male athletes.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly