Woman faces retrial on charges of suffocating husband

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) - Bail has been set at $1 million for a New Jersey woman facing a retrial on charges she killed her ailing husband by smothering him with a plastic bag and tried to kill her daughter the same way.

Jenny Tran was convicted of aggravated manslaughter and received a 50-year prison sentence. But a state appellate court overturned that conviction last month, citing trial-related errors.

Bergen County prosecutors say they will appeal to the state Supreme Court and are prepared for a retrial.

Authorities have said Tran was concerned about her finances after her husband had a stroke in November 2008. She allegedly told investigators that killing him would allow him to go to a better place, and she wanted to kill her children and herself for the same reasons.

