Manhunt underway for suspect in Hawaii police shooting

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Hawaii (AP) - A manhunt is underway for a suspect wanted for fatally shooting a police officer during a traffic stop on Hawaii's Big Island, officials said Wednesday.

The shooting happened near Mountain View, a community south of Hilo, on Tuesday night, Hawaii County police said.

As Officer Bronson K. Kaliloa and others approached the vehicle, the driver got out and fired multiple shots from a handgun.

The 10-year-department veteran was struck in the neck and leg and was taken to a hospital, where he died early Wednesday.

Other officers returned fire at the suspect, who fled into the brush in a largely rural area northeast of the summit of Kilauea volcano.

Police identified the suspect as Justin Joshua Waiki, 33, whose last address was in Las Vegas. Police said he was wanted on a no-bail warrant.

Hawaii's governor David Ige extended his condolences to Kaliloa's family and colleagues. Kaililoa is survived by a wife and three young children, the county said.

"He was a highly regarded 10-year veteran of the Hawaii Police Department who will be greatly missed," Ige said in a statement.

The county said Waiki is 5'11" (180 centimeters) in height and weighs about 145 pounds (66 kilograms) and has a large tattoo on his neck. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark jacket.

