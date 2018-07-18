Hawaii officer dies after shooting as police hunt suspect - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hawaii officer dies after shooting as police hunt suspect

(Hawaii Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows Justin Waiki. A police officer on Hawaii's Big Island died after a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday, July 17, 2018, and a manhunt is underway for... (Hawaii Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows Justin Waiki. A police officer on Hawaii's Big Island died after a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday, July 17, 2018, and a manhunt is underway for...

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Hawaii (AP) - A police officer on Hawaii's Big Island died after a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday night and a manhunt is underway for the suspect, officials said.

Hawaii County Police say the shooting happened near Mountain View, a community about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Hilo.

Bronson K. Kaliloa and other officers approached the vehicle. Officials say the suspect exited the driver's seat and fired multiple shots.

The 10-year-department veteran was struck in the neck and leg and was taken to a hospital, where he died early Wednesday.

Other officers returned fire at the suspect, who fled into the brush.

Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Justin Joshua Waiki, whose last address was in Las Vegas. Police say he was wanted on a no-bail warrant.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Florida mayor apologizes for fight over 'Starry Night' home

    Florida mayor apologizes for fight over 'Starry Night' home

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-07-18 18:41:30 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-07-18 20:01:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Raoux). This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July ...(AP Photo/John Raoux). This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July ...
    A Florida mayor has apologized to a couple fined thousands of dollars for painting the exterior of their home with murals emulating a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece.More >>
    A Florida mayor has apologized to a couple fined thousands of dollars for painting the exterior of their home with murals emulating a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece.More >>

  • Scenic California highway near Big Sur reopens after slide

    Scenic California highway near Big Sur reopens after slide

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-07-18 15:56:18 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-07-18 20:01:31 GMT
    (of San Luis Obispo) via AP, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, crews work to finish up a massive seawall at the base of the Mud Creek Slide alon Highway 1 on the coast of Big Sur, Calif. Transportation officials say the stretch of Highwa...(of San Luis Obispo) via AP, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, crews work to finish up a massive seawall at the base of the Mud Creek Slide alon Highway 1 on the coast of Big Sur, Calif. Transportation officials say the stretch of Highwa...
    California transportation officials say an iconic stretch of Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide is ready to reopen to traffic.More >>
    California transportation officials say an iconic stretch of Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide is ready to reopen to traffic.More >>

  • Rep. Jim Jordan interviewed in doctor sex abuse inquiry

    Rep. Jim Jordan interviewed in doctor sex abuse inquiry

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-07-18 15:55:25 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-07-18 20:01:28 GMT
    (Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doct...(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doct...
    Rep. Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach, has spoken with the law firm investigating allegations that Ohio State team doctor sexually abused male athletes.More >>
    Rep. Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach, has spoken with the law firm investigating allegations that Ohio State team doctor sexually abused male athletes.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly