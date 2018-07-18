DDD promotes fitness in downtown Baton Rouge with ‘Get Fit Downtown’

Fitness activities and events are not new to downtown Baton Rouge but the Downtown Development District (DDD) is making sure there’s better access to areas and equipment to help you focus on fitness.
The DDD is launching a new fitness initiative called Get Fit Downtown to highlight the different fitness opportunities the downtown area has to offer, and not just for the people living in downtown Baton Rouge. The Levee Loop, for example, is open to the public.
Runners, Joggers and walkers can be seen all hours of the day taking advantage of the half mile or mile and a half look along the top of the levee.
LEVEE LOOP
LEVEE BIKE PATH
The Levee Bike Path is a 4.31 mile stretch that extends from the end of the downtown promenade just north of the I-10 Mississippi River Bridge and continues south past Skip Bertman Drive at LSU to Farr Park. There are also bike repair stations for anyone riding along the Levee Loop or Levee Bike Path.
The Mississippi River Levee steps is also a good place for an incredibly intense workout. The Downtown Greenway provides free access to exercise equipment including pull-up and sit-up stations.
EXPRESSWAY PARK
Downtown also offers several indoor fitness facilities, making fitness even more convenient for people living or working downtown.
DOWNTOWN FITNESS FACILITIES
You can access all of the downtown fitness facilities on the DDD website.
DDD Executive Director Davis Rhorer spoke with WAFB's Get Fit Red Stick group on Wednesday, July 18. Click here to join the group.
There are several free fitness events every week in downtown.
HAPPY’S RUNNING CLUB
BARRE3 POP-UP CLASS
CALM WARRIOR YOGA
