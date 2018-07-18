Regulators seek end to stricter oversight of Zions Bancorp - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Regulators seek end to stricter oversight of Zions Bancorp

By MARCY GORDON
AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - A panel of federal regulators is proposing the removal of strict government oversight imposed on Zions Bancorp, a big regional bank that received a taxpayer-funded bailout during the 2008 financial crisis.

The unanimous decision by the Financial Stability Oversight Council announced Wednesday is the latest example of a push, under the Trump administration, to relieve regulatory restrictions put into place after the financial meltdown in hopes of averting a similar crisis in the future.

A final action on the Salt Lake City bank is likely within 60 days.

The council was created and empowered by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law to collar some large financial companies with stricter supervision as a way to avert a "too-big-to-fail" situation - when the government is forced to rescue them to head off a broader economic collapse. It tagged Zions as a "systemically important" institution, one so big and crucial that it would threaten the financial system's stability if it veered toward collapse, because its assets exceed the $50 billion level that automatically triggered the designation.

Zions was among hundreds of banks that received federal bailouts during the crisis. It repaid the $1.4 billion it received by 2012.

Zion has new received approval from two federal agencies to simplify its structure by merging its parent company with its banking business. That means the parent company will no longer be regulated by the Federal Reserve. If the oversight council makes a final decision to remove the designation and shareholders approve, Zions said in a statement it expects to complete the merger in late September.

The bank's shares rose 2 percent.

The council is led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and includes Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Jay Clayton, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Those officials and nearly all the other seven members were appointed by President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Woman faces retrial on charges of suffocating husband

    Woman faces retrial on charges of suffocating husband

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-07-18 18:20:45 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-07-18 18:22:40 GMT
    Bail has been set at $1 million for a New Jersey woman facing a retrial on charges she killed her ailing husband by smothering him with a plastic bag and tried to kill her daughter the same way.More >>
    Bail has been set at $1 million for a New Jersey woman facing a retrial on charges she killed her ailing husband by smothering him with a plastic bag and tried to kill her daughter the same way.More >>

  • Study links air pollution to drop in national park visitors

    Study links air pollution to drop in national park visitors

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-07-18 18:20:32 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-07-18 18:22:39 GMT
    A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.More >>
    A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.More >>

  • Rep. Jim Jordan interviewed in doctor sex abuse inquiry

    Rep. Jim Jordan interviewed in doctor sex abuse inquiry

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-07-18 15:55:25 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-07-18 18:22:37 GMT
    (Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doct...(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doct...
    Rep. Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach, has spoken with the law firm investigating allegations that Ohio State team doctor sexually abused male athletes.More >>
    Rep. Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach, has spoken with the law firm investigating allegations that Ohio State team doctor sexually abused male athletes.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly