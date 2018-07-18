Regulators seek end to stricter oversight of Zions Bancorp

By MARCY GORDON
AP Business Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - A panel of federal regulators is proposing the removal of strict government oversight imposed on Zions Bancorp, a big regional bank that received a taxpayer-funded bailout during the 2008 financial crisis.
The unanimous decision by the Financial Stability Oversight Council announced Wednesday is the latest example of a push, under the Trump administration, to relieve regulatory restrictions put into place after the financial meltdown in hopes of averting a similar crisis in the future.
A final action on the Salt Lake City bank is likely within 60 days.
The council was created and empowered by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law to collar some large financial companies with stricter supervision as a way to avert a "too-big-to-fail" situation - when the government is forced to rescue them to head off a broader economic collapse. It tagged Zions as a "systemically important" institution, one so big and crucial that it would threaten the financial system's stability if it veered toward collapse, because its assets exceed the $50 billion level that automatically triggered the designation.
Zions was among hundreds of banks that received federal bailouts during the crisis. It repaid the $1.4 billion it received by 2012.
Zion has new received approval from two federal agencies to simplify its structure by merging its parent company with its banking business. That means the parent company will no longer be regulated by the Federal Reserve. If the oversight council makes a final decision to remove the designation and shareholders approve, Zions said in a statement it expects to complete the merger in late September.
The bank's shares rose 2 percent.
The council is led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and includes Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Jay Clayton, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Those officials and nearly all the other seven members were appointed by President Donald Trump.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is goneMore >>
Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is goneMore >>
Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 peopleMore >>
Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 peopleMore >>
A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guiltyMore >>
A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guiltyMore >>
President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.More >>
President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.More >>
President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.More >>
President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.More >>
A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voiceMore >>
A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voiceMore >>
Trump's embrace of Putin, questioning of US intelligence agencies' findings of Russian election meddling cap a European tour marked by criticismMore >>
Trump's embrace of Putin, questioning of US intelligence agencies' findings of Russian election meddling cap a European tour marked by criticismMore >>
Former President Barack Obama has given President Donald Trump's policies a veiled rebuke in a speech honoring the late South African leader Nelson MandelaMore >>
Former President Barack Obama has given President Donald Trump's policies a veiled rebuke in a speech honoring the late South African leader Nelson MandelaMore >>
Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 peopleMore >>
Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 peopleMore >>
Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to RussiaMore >>
Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to RussiaMore >>