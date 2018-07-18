Giant pyramid tourist attraction burns in northern Illinois - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Giant pyramid tourist attraction burns in northern Illinois

WADSWORTH, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say fire severely damaged a giant pyramid home that doubles as a tourist attraction in northern Illinois.

Gurnee Fire Department firefighters responded to a report that an elderly man in a wheelchair and his dog were trapped by the fire at the Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials say no people were hurt but the dog died.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says the fire wasn't suspicious.

The Gold Pyramid House was built in 1977 as a private residence but has since opened for public tours. A 55-foot-tall (17-meter-tall) statue of Ramses II stands guard outside.

The 17,000 square foot (1,600 sq. meter), six-story structure about 45 miles (70 kilometers) north of Chicago is surrounded by a moat and contains a replica of King Tut's tomb.

