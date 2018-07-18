Poison parsnip causes severe burns, blisters on woman's legs - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Poison parsnip causes severe burns, blisters on woman's legs

ESSEX, Vt. (AP) - A woman was left with severe burns and blisters on her legs after encountering an invasive species of plant in Vermont.

Charlotte Murphy says she developed painful blisters overnight after brushing against poison parsnip. Murphy says the blisters got so bad she had to go to the hospital to see a burn specialist.

The Essex woman learned her injuries were comparable to second-degree burns and were caused by the invasive plant.

David Grass of the Vermont Department of Health says the sap in the parsnip has a chemical reaction with the sun that causes accelerated burns. He says people should wear long pants and sleeves while in tall grass.

Murphy says she hopes her experience helps educate people.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tesla Model 3 buyers lose patience and maybe tax credits

    Tesla Model 3 buyers lose patience and maybe tax credits

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-07-18 14:21:16 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-07-18 16:49:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Keith Reynolds, who is on the Tesla waiting list for a Model 3, is photographed by his 9-year-old Audi A3 compact car Monday, July 16, 2018, in Laguna Hills, Calif. For many on the list to buy Tesla's mass-market electric car...(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Keith Reynolds, who is on the Tesla waiting list for a Model 3, is photographed by his 9-year-old Audi A3 compact car Monday, July 16, 2018, in Laguna Hills, Calif. For many on the list to buy Tesla's mass-market electric car...
    Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone.More >>
    Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone.More >>

  • Elon Musk apologizes for comments about cave rescue diver

    Elon Musk apologizes for comments about cave rescue diver

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:50 AM EDT2018-07-18 07:50:30 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-07-18 16:49:43 GMT
    In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth criticized him and SpaceX engineers. (Source: CNN)In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth criticized him and SpaceX engineers. (Source: CNN)

    In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth criticized him and SpaceX engineers.

    More >>

    In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth criticized him and SpaceX engineers.

    More >>

  • Schumer: Measures needed to reduce toddler drownings in US

    Schumer: Measures needed to reduce toddler drownings in US

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 12:40 PM EDT2018-07-18 16:40:03 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-07-18 16:44:11 GMT
    U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says a new report shows the number of drownings involving toddlers in the U.S. has increased in recent years, with young boys dying at twice the rate as girls; he's calling for a special...More >>
    U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says a new report shows the number of drownings involving toddlers in the U.S. has increased in recent years, with young boys dying at twice the rate as girls; he's calling for a special outreach program.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly