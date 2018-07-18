LDH reports 2 human cases of West Nile virus in EBR, 1 in Livingston

The first meeting of West Feliciana's Bike Committee was held Wednesday night. Their aim is to make roads safer for bikers after the death of East Baton Rouge Councilman Buddy Amoroso.More >>
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies got into a chase and exchanged gunfire with a group of suspected car thieves.More >>
Louisiana's Democratic governor and Republican attorney general are trading barbs over the recent extension of a court order prohibiting executions in the state.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
WAFB begins its 21st year in a row supporting St. Vincent de Paul’s Uniforms for Kids drive this week. The CEO and president of St. Vincent de Paul, Michael Acaldo, explains why this drive is so important, not only for parents, but for a child’s self esteem.More >>
Health officials also urge people with certain health conditions to avoid eating raw oysters and other shellfish. Flesh-eating bacteria does not change the appearance, odor or taste of an oyster.More >>
Caffery Todd Sheather, 45, was sentenced to the maximum, five years, for sex assault III Tuesday.More >>
The state of Tennessee is cracking down on dangerous driving.More >>
The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified 67-year-old John David Nelson of Lubbock as the man who was killed during an early-morning crash between a truck and a bicycle.More >>
