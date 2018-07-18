Black teens detained after bogus 911 call decry police - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Black teens detained after bogus 911 call decry police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Some black teenagers say they feared for their lives when they were confronted by Minneapolis Park Police officers who were responding to a bogus 911 report that they were armed.

Fourteen-year-old Suhaib Ahmed said at a news conference this week that he was afraid of being shot when an officer drew his gun and pointed it at him and his three friends.

Fourteen-year-old Aden Aden said they were just trying to have fun at Minnehaha Park on July 10 when a white kid harangued them with racial slurs.

Then park police arrived and handcuffed and detained the black teens before releasing them after finding they were unarmed and hearing witness accounts that contradicted the 911 caller's story.

Park Police Chief Jason Ohotto has said his department hadn't been able to reach the female 911 caller who falsely reported that the teens were following her boyfriend and wielding knives and sticks.

