Airline group faults Europe traffic controllers amid delays

GENEVA (AP) - The world's biggest trade association of airlines is criticizing air traffic control agencies in Europe for seeking "super-normal profits" instead of working to improve performance, as air travelers have faced soaring delays this year.

The swipe by the International Air Transport Association comes after EUROCONTROL reported air traffic management delays through most of this year have jumped 133 percent compared to a year earlier, reaching 47,000 minutes per day.

The agency said staffing and capacity shortages, bad weather and labor strikes are some of the causes.

But the trade association largely pinned blame on air navigation service providers that direct air traffic.

Quentin Browell of the Civil Air Navigation Service Operators, which brings together navigation service providers, said members invested 6.2 billion euros ($7.2 billion) in air traffic management between 2011 and 2016.

