The Latest: Industry, experts divided over EU fine on Google

BRUSSELS (AP) - The Latest on the EU's fine against Google (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Analysts and tech companies are divided over the merits of the European Union's fine against Google for abusing the market dominance of its Android mobile operating system.

The EU said Wednesday that Google broke the rules when it required mobile phone producers to pre-install the Google Search and browser apps if they wanted to use Google's app store. It fined the company and asked it to change its ways.

Rich Stables, the CEO of rival search engine Kelkoo, says he welcomes the move and "what is important is that Google has to change its abusive behavior." Consumer associations also appeared largely in favor.

But some industry lobbies and analysts note that it can hinder innovation, as Google makes money off the apps and ads while giving Android away for free. Daniel Castro, vice president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a think tank in Washington, says the ruling "is a blow to innovative, open-source business models."

___

1:10 p.m.

The European Union's antitrust chief has fined Google a record $5 billion for abusing the market dominance of its Android mobile phone operating system.

The EU's ruling caps an investigation that goes back at least three years. Regulators came out with a preliminary ruling in April 2016 in which they said Google had market shares exceeding 90 percent in most European countries in the realm of licensable mobile operating systems, and abused that share by forcing manufacturers to take its apps and by preventing them from selling altered versions of Android, which is technically open-source software.

In June 2017, regulators already fined Google 2.42 billion euros ($2.8 billion) for favoring its shopping listings in search results.

