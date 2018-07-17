The Latest: Texas executes man for 2004 store owner slaying

(AP Photo/Mike Graczyk). This June 13, 2018, photo shows death-row inmate Christopher Young outside death row during an interview at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Polunsky Unit near Livingston, Texas. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has ...

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the Texas execution (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

A 34-year-old Texas prisoner has been executed for the fatal shooting of a San Antonio convenience store owner during an attempted robbery nearly 14 years ago.

Christopher Young received a lethal injection Tuesday evening after courts refused last-day appeals that the Texas parole board improperly rejected Young's clemency request because he's black.

Young has never denied the November 2004 slaying of 53-year-old Hasmukh "Hash" Patel, which was recorded on a store surveillance camera, but insisted he was drunk and didn't intend to kill the store owner.

Young's attorneys unsuccessfully tried to halt the punishment by suing the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, arguing a white Texas inmate received a rare commutation earlier this year as his execution neared but Young unfairly was denied simply because of his race.

4:52 p.m.

A federal appeals court has refused to halt the scheduled execution of a 34-year-old Texas prisoner for the 2004 fatal shooting of a San Antonio convenience store owner.

Attorneys for Christopher Young argued in a civil rights lawsuit that his punishment set for Tuesday evening should be halted because the Texas parole board improperly rejected their request for clemency for Young because he is black. A white Texas inmate earlier this year avoided execution when the board recommended clemency.

Young's attorneys took their case the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after a federal judge in Houston earlier Tuesday dismissed their lawsuit.

In a ruling less than two hours before Young could be taken to the Texas death chamber, the appeals court rejected the appeal, saying even if it granted a reprieve, his lawyers had "not made a strong showing" they could find evidence of discrimination.

One of Young's attorney, Jeff Newberry, says he won't be taking the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

11:15 a.m.

A federal judge has turned down an appeal from a 34-year-old Texas prisoner set for execution for the 2004 fatal shooting of a San Antonio convenience store owner.

Attorneys for Christopher Young argued that his punishment set for Tuesday evening should be halted because the Texas parole board improperly rejected their request for clemency for Young because he is black. A white Texas inmate earlier this year avoided execution when the board recommended clemency.

Houston-based U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison says the case "dramatizes much of what is most troubling" about procedures for executions but courts have held that petitioners don't have a right to a reprieve and finding evidence to show discrimination has occurred "is well-nigh impossible."

Young's attorneys say they'll appeal the ruling to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

His lawyers also have asked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to grant a one-time 30-day reprieve for Young.

12 a.m.

A Texas death row inmate is set for execution as lawyers argue in the courts that the state parole board improperly refused his clemency request because he's black.

Christopher Young was set for execution Tuesday evening for fatally shooting a San Antonio convenience store owner during an attempted robbery in 2004. The 34-year-old Young doesn't deny the slaying but insists he was drunk and didn't intend to kill 53-year-old Hasmukh "Hash" Patel.

Young's attorneys have sued the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for rejecting a clemency plea, arguing a white Texas inmate received a rare commutation earlier this year. Young is black and his attorneys contend race "appears to be the driving force" in the case.

State lawyers say the last-ditch appeals are a delay tactic, improper, speculative and legally and factually deficient.

