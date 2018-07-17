Ancient bread remnants predate early agriculture

Recently discovered remains of 14,400-year-old bread are the oldest ever found and predate the dawn of agriculture by at least 4,000 years, researchers report.More >>
Recently discovered remains of 14,400-year-old bread are the oldest ever found and predate the dawn of agriculture by at least 4,000 years, researchers report.More >>
Have you reached your ideal weight? Congratulations! You're halfway to winning the weight loss battle.More >>
Have you reached your ideal weight? Congratulations! You're halfway to winning the weight loss battle.More >>
Children with autism show abnormalities in a deep brain circuit that typically makes socializing enjoyable, a new study finds.More >>
Children with autism show abnormalities in a deep brain circuit that typically makes socializing enjoyable, a new study finds.More >>
You've probably heard the health warning: Sitting is the new smoking.More >>
You've probably heard the health warning: Sitting is the new smoking.More >>
There's no need to panic if you cut yourself with a knife or broken glass, one dermatologist says, since most cuts can be treated at home.More >>
There's no need to panic if you cut yourself with a knife or broken glass, one dermatologist says, since most cuts can be treated at home.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.