Trump administration seeks to stop 'climate kids' lawsuit - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump administration seeks to stop 'climate kids' lawsuit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Trump administration has gone to the U.S. Supreme Court in its effort to stop a lawsuit filed by young activists who say the government is failing to protect them from climate change.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco asked the court Tuesday to block further legal proceedings until the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rules on the government's latest request to have the lawsuit dismissed.

The lawsuit brought by 21 children and young adults asserts the government has known for decades that carbon pollution causes climate change but has failed to curb greenhouse gas emissions. They are seeking various environmental remedies.

A non-jury trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 29 in Eugene, Oregon.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US Army reverses course on discharging 1 immigrant recruit

    US Army reverses course on discharging 1 immigrant recruit

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-07-17 19:54:40 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-07-17 23:59:36 GMT
    The U.S. Army is reversing course on discharging one immigrant recruit who enlisted through a program that promised him a path to citizenship.More >>
    The U.S. Army is reversing course on discharging one immigrant recruit who enlisted through a program that promised him a path to citizenship.More >>

  • Texas executes man for 2004 slaying of store owner

    Texas executes man for 2004 slaying of store owner

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-07-17 04:56:44 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-07-17 23:59:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mike Graczyk). This June 13, 2018, photo shows death-row inmate Christopher Young outside death row during an interview at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Polunsky Unit near Livingston, Texas. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has ...(AP Photo/Mike Graczyk). This June 13, 2018, photo shows death-row inmate Christopher Young outside death row during an interview at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Polunsky Unit near Livingston, Texas. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has ...

    The lawyers for a Texas death row inmate are arguing in court that the state parole board improperly refused his clemency request before his set execution because he's black.

    More >>

    The lawyers for a Texas death row inmate are arguing in court that the state parole board improperly refused his clemency request before his set execution because he's black.

    More >>

  • With Trump endorsement, Roby tries to fend off GOP challenge

    With Trump endorsement, Roby tries to fend off GOP challenge

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-07-17 04:35:12 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-07-17 23:59:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...
    Once a Trump critic, GOP congresswoman Martha Roby seeks redemption in Alabama runoff.More >>
    Once a Trump critic, GOP congresswoman Martha Roby seeks redemption in Alabama runoff.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly