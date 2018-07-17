Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge announces new radiation oncologist

Ochsner announced the addition of board-certified radiation oncologist Kyle Russo, M.D., to Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge.

Dr. Russo sees patients at Ochsner Cancer Center, located at 17050 Medical Center Drive. For more information, or to schedule an appointment with an Ochsner practitioner, call 225-761-5200 or schedule online.

OCHSNER CANCER CENTER – BATON ROUGE

17050 Medical Center Dr., 1st Floor

Baton Rouge

Dr. Russo is originally from Lafayette and received his undergraduate degree from LSU before attending LSU Medical School in Shreveport. He then completed an internal medicine internship at LSU before a four-year radiation oncology residency at Medical University of South Carolina, where he was named Chief Resident over his final 17 months.

Dr. Russo has contributed to several publications and presentations on several types of cancer treatments, approaches and research. He earned the Roentgen Award in 2013 for outstanding research in radiation oncology.

Dr. Russo previously worked as a radiation oncologist with E+ OncoLogics in Lafayette and Bismark Cancer Center in Bismarck, North Dakota. While in Bismark, he was also the clinical research director and ascended to medical director in January 2017. He also served as chairperson for Commission on Cancer with Sanford Hospital Bismarck and cancer liaison physician for Commission on Cancer with CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck.

He is a member of American Society for Therapeutic Radiation Oncology and American Society for Clinical Oncology. His community involvement currently includes Make-A-Wish Foundation wish granter and Certified Hospice and Habitat-for-Humanity volunteer.

