Stray bullet strikes, kills 9-year-old girl inside her home

Stray bullet strikes, kills 9-year-old girl inside her home

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a stray bullet struck and killed a 9-year-old girl inside her southern New Jersey home.

Bridgeton police say the shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. They say relatives drove the girl to a hospital but she was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The girl's name has not been released.

The shooting occurred about a block away from the girl's home. Authorities say the shots struck several vehicles and the girl's home.

Authorities say the stray bullet that killed the girl went through the home's rear wall and into an adjacent room where it hit her. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

