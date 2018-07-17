4 children shot, 1 fatally, on Philadelphia street - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

4 children shot, 1 fatally, on Philadelphia street

By CLAUDIA LAUER
Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Two gunmen firing from opposite sides of a Philadelphia street unleashed a hail of bullets on four children, killing a 14-year-old boy, police said.

Authorities said at a news conference Tuesday that the other three children were wounded, including an 11-year-old boy, and were in stable condition. A 24-year-old man who was walking a short distance away was also shot in the abdomen, but police said the teens were the intended targets.

The victims were outside on a sidewalk at about midnight Monday when the shooting occurred in North Philadelphia. Capt. John Ryan said at least 21 shots were fired, all from the two gunmen who acted in concert. He said the victims, who all live within a block of the shooting site, did not return fire.

Police did not release the name of the 14-year-old who was shot in the forehead and died from his injuries hours later.

"As far as a motive for this, we don't know yet. It's probably some kind of neighborhood dispute, as is often the case with kids this age," Ryan said.

He said the victims are cooperating. Ryan said investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and a $20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

Ryan said they don't have any suspects, and that the shooters were wearing dark clothing and hoodies.

"It's clearly an issue in the state of Pennsylvania, the city of Philadelphia ... with the availability of handguns when kids this young can be involved in something like this," Ryan said.

He said there is a summer curfew in the city of Philadelphia, which the children were violating.

Former Mayor Michael Nutter signed a curfew into place in 2015 requiring children under 13 to be inside by 9 p.m., minors 14 to 15 by 10 p.m., and minors 16 and older by 11 p.m. during the summer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Wrestlers sue Ohio State over doctor's sexual misconduct

    Wrestlers sue Ohio State over doctor's sexual misconduct

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 10:08 AM EDT2018-07-17 14:08:31 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 1:18 PM EDT2018-07-17 17:18:20 GMT
    (Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. Former Ohio State president E. Gordon Gee and former vice president of human resources Linda Tom tell The Columbus Dispatch they don't remember r...(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. Former Ohio State president E. Gordon Gee and former vice president of human resources Linda Tom tell The Columbus Dispatch they don't remember r...
    A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop "rampant sexual misconduct" by a now-dead team doctor despite being "repeatedly informed" about his behavior.More >>
    A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop "rampant sexual misconduct" by a now-dead team doctor despite being "repeatedly informed" about his behavior.More >>

  • Jupiter's moon count reaches 79, including tiny 'oddball'

    Jupiter's moon count reaches 79, including tiny 'oddball'

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-07-17 14:10:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-07-17 17:15:28 GMT
    (GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...(GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...
    Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.More >>
    Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.More >>

  • Charlottesville parks aren't ready for Justice, Emancipation

    Charlottesville parks aren't ready for Justice, Emancipation

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 7:22 AM EDT2018-07-17 11:22:02 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-07-17 17:15:25 GMT
    (Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Jason Kessler walks through a crowd of protesters in front of the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse ahead of a decision regarding the covered Confederate statue...(Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Jason Kessler walks through a crowd of protesters in front of the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse ahead of a decision regarding the covered Confederate statue...
    Charlottesville's leaders have decided their city isn't ready for Emancipation and Justice, giving the former Lee and Jackson parks neutral names.More >>
    Charlottesville's leaders have decided their city isn't ready for Emancipation and Justice, giving the former Lee and Jackson parks neutral names.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly