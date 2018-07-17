Why is Facebook keen on robots? It's just the future of AI - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Why is Facebook keen on robots? It's just the future of AI

By RYAN NAKASHIMA
AP Technology Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Facebook is announcing several academic hires in artificial intelligence, including Carnegie Mellon researcher Jessica Hodgins, who's known for her work making animated figures move in more human-like ways.

The hires raise a big question - why is Facebook interested in robots?

The answer is central to the problem of how AI systems work today.

Today, most successful AI systems require millions of points of human-labeled data, like photos of cats, to train themselves to recognize faces and objects like people do. Or they have to play games tens of thousands of times, like Google's AlphaGo Zero did.

Yann LeCun (luh-COON), Facebook's chief AI scientist, says some of the best ideas for getting AI systems to learn faster and with less data are coming from the field of robotics.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Jupiter's moon count reaches 79, including tiny 'oddball'

    Jupiter's moon count reaches 79, including tiny 'oddball'

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-07-17 14:10:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-07-17 17:00:09 GMT
    (GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...(GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...
    Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.More >>
    Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.More >>

  • Charlottesville parks aren't ready for Justice, Emancipation

    Charlottesville parks aren't ready for Justice, Emancipation

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 7:22 AM EDT2018-07-17 11:22:02 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-07-17 17:00:07 GMT
    (Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Jason Kessler walks through a crowd of protesters in front of the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse ahead of a decision regarding the covered Confederate statue...(Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Jason Kessler walks through a crowd of protesters in front of the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse ahead of a decision regarding the covered Confederate statue...
    Charlottesville's leaders have decided their city isn't ready for Emancipation and Justice, giving the former Lee and Jackson parks neutral names.More >>
    Charlottesville's leaders have decided their city isn't ready for Emancipation and Justice, giving the former Lee and Jackson parks neutral names.More >>

  • San Antonio store owner's killer set for execution

    San Antonio store owner's killer set for execution

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-07-17 04:56:44 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-07-17 16:59:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mike Graczyk). This June 13, 2018, photo shows death-row inmate Christopher Young outside death row during an interview at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Polunsky Unit near Livingston, Texas. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has ...(AP Photo/Mike Graczyk). This June 13, 2018, photo shows death-row inmate Christopher Young outside death row during an interview at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Polunsky Unit near Livingston, Texas. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has ...

    The lawyers for a Texas death row inmate are arguing in court that the state parole board improperly refused his clemency request before his set execution because he's black.

    More >>

    The lawyers for a Texas death row inmate are arguing in court that the state parole board improperly refused his clemency request before his set execution because he's black.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly