Wrestlers sue Ohio State over doctor's sexual misconduct - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Wrestlers sue Ohio State over doctor's sexual misconduct

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. Former Ohio State president E. Gordon Gee and former vice president of human resources Linda Tom tell The Columbus Dispatch they don't remember r... (Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. Former Ohio State president E. Gordon Gee and former vice president of human resources Linda Tom tell The Columbus Dispatch they don't remember r...

By KANTELE FRANKO and JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop "rampant sexual misconduct" by a now-dead team doctor despite being repeatedly informed about his behavior.

In the federal lawsuit filed Monday, four Ohio men listed as John Does say Richard Strauss sexually assaulted or harassed them in the late 1980s or 1990s. The wrestlers' lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages.

The university didn't immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday.

An independent investigation about Strauss began after such allegations were raised earlier this year. Ohio State says the allegations involve men from 14 sports

Strauss worked for the university for two decades, retiring in 1998. He killed himself in 2005.

His family has said they were "shocked and saddened" to learn of the allegations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge temporarily halts deportation of reunified families

    Judge temporarily halts deportation of reunified families

    Monday, July 16 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-07-16 16:03:29 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-07-17 15:31:19 GMT
    The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border. (Source: Raycom Media, file)The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.

    More >>

    The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.

    More >>

  • Jupiter's moon count reaches 79, including tiny 'oddball'

    Jupiter's moon count reaches 79, including tiny 'oddball'

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-07-17 14:10:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-07-17 15:29:25 GMT
    (GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...(GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...
    Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.More >>
    Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.More >>

  • Charlottesville parks aren't ready for Justice, Emancipation

    Charlottesville parks aren't ready for Justice, Emancipation

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 7:22 AM EDT2018-07-17 11:22:02 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-07-17 15:29:23 GMT
    (Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Jason Kessler walks through a crowd of protesters in front of the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse ahead of a decision regarding the covered Confederate statue...(Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Jason Kessler walks through a crowd of protesters in front of the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse ahead of a decision regarding the covered Confederate statue...
    Charlottesville's leaders have decided their city isn't ready for Emancipation and Justice, giving the former Lee and Jackson parks neutral names.More >>
    Charlottesville's leaders have decided their city isn't ready for Emancipation and Justice, giving the former Lee and Jackson parks neutral names.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly