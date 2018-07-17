Suspect in Massachusetts officer death held without bail

(Gary Higgins/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP). This Dec. 10, 2012 photo shows Weymouth Police Officer Michael C. Chesna in Weymouth, Mass. Chesna died Sunday, July 15, 2018, from wounds sustained when a suspect allegedly took the officer's gun and fi...

(Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP). Weymouth police officers salute as the procession for slain Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna passed by the Weymouth Police Department Monday, July 16, 2018, in Weymouth, Mass. Chesna who was shot about 1...

(Christopher Evans/The Boston Herald via AP). Members of the Chesna family, from left, Michael's brother Eric, his mother Maryann and father Chuckie, support each other during a vigil for slain Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna and an innocent bys...

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a Massachusetts police officer, as well as an innocent bystander, is being held without bail.

Twenty-year-old Emanuel Lopes has been arraigned Tuesday for two counts of murder in front of a gallery packed with police officers.

He pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including the two counts of first-degree murder.

Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor described in court how Lopes struck Weymouth Officer Michael Chesna with a large rock Sunday morning, grabbed the officer's service weapon and shot him 10 times. Chesna was investigating reports of an erratic driver and car crash.

Authorities say Lopes then shot 77-year-old widow Vera Adams in the chest through the sliding glass door of her home.

Lopes was later shot in the leg by police.

A court psychologist testified Lopes disagreed with the homicide charges against him, but understood them. He was declared competent for arraignment.

Lopes' lawyer argues he is not mentally competent to stand trial, and asked that his client undergo a mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital due to a history of psychiatric admissions. The judge denied that request.

Lopes' mother in an affidavit seeking a restraining order on her son said she was "afraid" of him because of mental health and substance abuse issues.

He is due back in court Aug. 15 for a probable cause hearing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.