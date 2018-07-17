Suspect in Massachusetts officer death headed to court

(Gary Higgins/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP). This Dec. 10, 2012 photo shows Weymouth Police Officer Michael C. Chesna in Weymouth, Mass. Chesna died Sunday, July 15, 2018, from wounds sustained when a suspect allegedly took the officer's gun and fi...

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a Massachusetts police officer, as well as an innocent bystander, is heading to court.

Prosecutors say 20-year-old Emanuel Lopes is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court on two counts of murder.

Authorities say Lopes struck Weymouth Officer Michael Chesna with a rock Sunday morning, grabbed the officer's service weapon and shot him 10 times. Chesna was investigating reports of an erratic driver and car crash.

Authorities say Lopes then shot 77-year-old widow Vera Adams through the sliding glass door of her home.

Lopes was later shot in the leg by police.

Lopes' lawyer has refused comment. Lopes' mother in an affidavit seeking a restraining order on her son said she was "afraid" of him because of mental health and substance abuse issues.

