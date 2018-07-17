Goldman's Blankfein to retire as CEO, Solomon to take over - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Goldman's Blankfein to retire as CEO, Solomon to take over

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Goldman Sachs said Tuesday that Lloyd Blankfein, the firm's chief executive officer and chairman for the last 12 years, will retire later this year.

Blankfeing will be replaced by David Solomon, a long-time Goldman executive who has long been seen as Blankfein's chosen successor to lead the storied Wall Street investment bank.

Goldman also said its second-quarter profit jumped 44 percent from a year ago. The performance was largely driven by the investment bank's core franchises: advising companies on mergers, acquisitions and other deals, and its trading business.

Blankfein took over Goldman Sachs at the height of the housing bubble and on the eve of the Great Recession and financial crisis. Goldman was just as exposed to toxic assets as its competition was, and in the darkest days of the crisis, it was thought Goldman Sachs may not survive.

Blankfein was able to navigate Goldman back through the crisis. Meanwhile, his competition - Lehman Brothers, Bear Stearns and Merrill Lynch - were either bought in distressed sales or, in the case of Lehman, went bankrupt.

"Our firm has demonstrated great resiliency and strength over the last 12 years," Blankfein said in a statement.

Solomon, Blankfein's chosen successor, has been with Goldman Sachs since 1999. Solomon held the title of co-chief operating officer along with Gary Cohen, who took a job as President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser before leaving the administration earlier this year. The 56-year-old Solomon is sometimes better known by his nightlife gig as a DJ at major clubs around the world as DJ D-Sol.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Charlottesville decides Justice, Emancipation are premature

    Charlottesville decides Justice, Emancipation are premature

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 7:22 AM EDT2018-07-17 11:22:02 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-07-17 13:28:49 GMT
    (Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Jason Kessler walks through a crowd of protesters in front of the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse ahead of a decision regarding the covered Confederate statue...(Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Jason Kessler walks through a crowd of protesters in front of the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse ahead of a decision regarding the covered Confederate statue...
    Charlottesville's leaders have decided their city isn't ready for Emancipation and Justice, giving the former Lee and Jackson parks neutral names.More >>
    Charlottesville's leaders have decided their city isn't ready for Emancipation and Justice, giving the former Lee and Jackson parks neutral names.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Author John Irving wins literary peace award

    APNewsBreak: Author John Irving wins literary peace award

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 6:06 AM EDT2018-07-17 10:06:58 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-07-17 13:18:04 GMT
    (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2016 file photo, John Irving speaks at a book discussion for his novel "Avenue of Mysteries" at Coral Gables Congregational Church in Miami. Irving is this year’s winner of a lif...(Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2016 file photo, John Irving speaks at a book discussion for his novel "Avenue of Mysteries" at Coral Gables Congregational Church in Miami. Irving is this year’s winner of a lif...
    The author of novels such as "The World According to Garp" and "The Cider House Rules" that examine the complexities of sexual differences and other social issues is this year's winner of a lifetime achievement award.More >>
    The author of novels such as "The World According to Garp" and "The Cider House Rules" that examine the complexities of sexual differences and other social issues is this year's winner of a lifetime achievement award.More >>

  • Bicyclist versus lift bridge. What could possibly go wrong?

    Bicyclist versus lift bridge. What could possibly go wrong?

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 8:58 AM EDT2018-07-17 12:58:24 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 9:12 AM EDT2018-07-17 13:12:57 GMT
    Police say a bicyclist who weaved past the gates blocking access to a bridge over a river in eastern Wisconsin escaped serious injury after falling into the gap that was created when the bridge started to rise.More >>
    Police say a bicyclist who weaved past the gates blocking access to a bridge over a river in eastern Wisconsin escaped serious injury after falling into the gap that was created when the bridge started to rise.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly