Johnson & Johnson beats revenue and profit projections

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This Oct. 10, 2008, file photo illustration shows Johnson &amp; Johnson products, in Philadelphia. Johnson &amp; Johnson reports earnings Tuesday, July 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This Oct. 10, 2008, file photo illustration shows Johnson & Johnson products, in Philadelphia. Johnson & Johnson reports earnings Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) - Johnson & Johnson is reporting second-quarter earnings of $3.95 billion.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey, company said Tuesday that its profit was $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.10 per share, or 4 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The world's biggest maker of health care products posted revenue of $20.83 billion in the period, also edging out expectations.

Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings between $8.07 and $8.17 per share, with revenue between $80.5 billion and $81.3 billion.

Johnson & Johnson shares are down almost 3 percent before the opening bell.

