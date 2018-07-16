Eagles QB Wentz weds girlfriend in lakeside ceremony - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Eagles QB Wentz weds girlfriend in lakeside ceremony

PERKASIE, Pa. (AP) - Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz married his longtime girlfriend Maddie Oberg in a lakeside ceremony that thrilled some fans in boats.

The two were wed at the Lake House Inn in Bucks County on Sunday, and kayakers and canoers on Lake Nockamixon were treated to a waterside view of the nuptials.

Christy Stack posted on Facebook that she was able to hear the vows from her boat, and after the officiant said "you may kiss the bride" a man in a nearby kayak did the Eagles chant.

Wentz posted photos of the event on Twitter under the hashtag #WentzUponATime.

He wrote it was "such a blessing" to marry his best friend and adds "it was an incredible day and God has his fingerprints all over our story."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

