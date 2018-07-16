1 in 6 Americans get sick from eating contaminated food each year

The CDC says 1 in every 6 Americans will be sickened by a foodborne illness any given year. (Source: Department of Health and Human Services)

(RNN) – Foodborne illnesses are a major problem in the United States.

In any given year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 1 in every 6 Americans will be sickened by one, 128,000 will be hospitalized and 3,000 will die from one.

There are 31 pathogens known to cause foodborne illness. The CDC and other public health systems track these diseases and outbreaks.

Here are the seven worst outbreaks in U.S. history:

Peanut Corporation of America Peanut Butter –2009 - Salmonella – 714 sick, 9 died Jack in the Box hamburgers – 1993 – E. coli – 100 sick, 4 died Hot Dogs – 1998-1999 – Listeria – 100 sick, 14 died Cantaloupes – 2011- Listeria – 147 sick, 33 died Chi-Chi’s salsa and chili con queso – Hepatitis A – 2003- 555 sick, 3 died Mexican Cucumbers – 2015 – Salmonella – 907 sick, 4 died Dole Baby Spinach – 2006 – E. coli – 205 sick, 3 died?

