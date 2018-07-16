Baton Rouge General to host 'Girl Talk' series to prepare girls for adolescence

Girls attending the "Girl Talk" series will receive a cosmetic bag filled with goodies related to the discussion topics from the class.(Source: Baton Rouge General)

Baton Rouge General is offering classes to adolescent girls as a way to help prepare them for puberty.

The hospital's new "Girl Talk" class series will be held once a month, with the first one starting August 18, according to BRG. The classes are designed for girls between ages 9 to 11-years-old and will explain what they should expect during puberty.

Skin changes, hygiene, body development, and first periods will be some of the topics discussed in the classes.

Dr. Taylar Childress, an OB/GYN doctor, will lead the classes, where girls will be able to work in groups and ask questions in a comfortable space.

“It’s really important to talk to girls about the physical and emotional changes of puberty… before they start happening,” Childress said. “Knowing what to expect helps girls develop a healthy body image and feel confident about becoming a young woman. For some parents, it’s an uncomfortable topic, but we’re happy to help start the conversation.”

Girls attending the class should be accompanied by a trusted parent or adult.

The "Girl Talk" classes cost $10, and participants can reserve a spot at brgeneral.org. Girls who attend will receive a canvas cosmetic bag filled with items discussed in the class.

The classes will be hosted on BRG’s Bluebonnet campus at 8585 Picardy Ave. in conference rooms 1 and 2. Call 225-237-1606 for more information.

