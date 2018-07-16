Source: Uber facing probe into alleged gender discrimination - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Source: Uber facing probe into alleged gender discrimination

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
AP Technology Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - U.S. employment regulators are investigating allegations that Uber set up a pay scale that discriminated against women working for the ride-hailing service.

A person familiar with the probe says the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission opened the investigation in August 2017. That was shortly before Uber hired Dara Khosrowshahi as its CEO to clean up a corporate culture poisoned by a pattern of sexual harassment and other abuses.

The person asked not to be identified because the investigation is supposed to be confidential. The EEOC declined to comment Monday, citing agency policy. Uber says it has already revamped its compensation system while introducing other measures designed to ensure men and women are treated fairly.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the investigation into Uber's alleged gender discrimination.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

