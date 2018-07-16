Mother accused of killing baby with drug-laced breast milk - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Mother accused of killing baby with drug-laced breast milk

(Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP). This 2017 photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Samantha Jones. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP). This 2017 photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Samantha Jones.
(Kim Weimer/Bucks County Courier Times via AP). In a Friday July 13, 2018, photo, Samantha Jones, 30, is led into Magisterial Judge Jean Seaman's District Court in Warwick Township, Pa., for her arraignment on homicide charges. (Kim Weimer/Bucks County Courier Times via AP). In a Friday July 13, 2018, photo, Samantha Jones, 30, is led into Magisterial Judge Jean Seaman's District Court in Warwick Township, Pa., for her arraignment on homicide charges.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A 30-year-old woman with a painkiller addiction has been accused of killing her 11-week-old son with a lethal mix of drugs in her breast milk.

Samantha Jones was charged Friday with criminal homicide in the April 2 death of her baby.

An autopsy found the baby died from a combination of methadone, amphetamine and methamphetamine, the Bucks County District Attorney's office said in a statement.

According to an affidavit, Jones told police she'd been too tired to make the baby a bottle when he awoke crying at 3 a.m. and instead breastfed him.

A few hours later, the baby was pale and had bloody mucus coming from his nose, she told police.

Jones's mother began CPR at the instruction of a dispatcher after they called 911, the affidavit said.

Police arrived at the home in New Britain, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Philadelphia, to find the baby in cardiac arrest. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died.

The affidavit stated that Jones said she primarily had been breastfeeding the baby, but switched to formula a few days before the baby's death, saying the infant wasn't getting enough milk.

Jones told police that she had been prescribed methadone because of an addiction to painkillers, that she had taken it during her pregnancy, and that she was taking it at the time of the baby's death, the affidavit said.

A message seeking comment from her lawyer, Louis Busico, wasn't returned Monday.

Other parents have faced charges over drug-laced breastmilk in recent years.

In 2016, two former Arizona TV news reporters were sentenced to a year of probation and suspended 30-day jail terms after cocaine was found in their baby's system. And in 2012, a California woman whose infant son died after ingesting methamphetamine-laced breast milk was sentenced to six years in prison.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge temporarily halts deportation of reunified families

    Judge temporarily halts deportation of reunified families

    Monday, July 16 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-07-16 16:03:29 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 6:22 AM EDT2018-07-17 10:22:13 GMT
    The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border. (Source: Raycom Media, file)The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.

    More >>

    The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.

    More >>

  • Stranded woman drank water from moss after California crash

    Stranded woman drank water from moss after California crash

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 2:42 AM EDT2018-07-17 06:42:05 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 6:21 AM EDT2018-07-17 10:21:04 GMT
    (Monterey County Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Friday, July 13, 2018, photo posted on the Monterey County, Calif., Sheriff's Office Twitter feed, authorities tend to Angela Hernandez, foreground center, after she was rescued, in Morro Bay, Calif. A...(Monterey County Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Friday, July 13, 2018, photo posted on the Monterey County, Calif., Sheriff's Office Twitter feed, authorities tend to Angela Hernandez, foreground center, after she was rescued, in Morro Bay, Calif. A...

    A 23-year-old woman survived a 250-foot car plunge off a cliff and a week stranded on a remote California beach after she swerved to avoid a small animal while driving to her sister's house.

    More >>

    A 23-year-old woman survived a 250-foot car plunge off a cliff and a week stranded on a remote California beach after she swerved to avoid a small animal while driving to her sister's house.

    More >>

  • Chicago activist demands all footage from police shooting

    Chicago activist demands all footage from police shooting

    Monday, July 16 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-07-16 15:49:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 6:20 AM EDT2018-07-17 10:20:55 GMT
    (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

    An activist says he's asked Chicago Police for the body camera footage from all the officers at the scene where an officer fatally shot a man over the weekend.

    More >>

    An activist says he's asked Chicago Police for the body camera footage from all the officers at the scene where an officer fatally shot a man over the weekend.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly