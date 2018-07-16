La. Department of Health says no more wait lists for people with disabilities

The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals (LDHH) has announced a new approach to serving people with disabilities, one that officials say will end the need for a waiting list.

Officials made the announcement Monday morning. In the past, families have been served on a first come, first serve basis for various care, such as in-home help, driving assistance, and other medical needs. The department says at one point, more than 16,000 people were on the waiting list.

Now, the department will evaluate people based on the urgency of their needs.

Karen Scallan says she was on a wait list for ten years trying to get help for her son, Kevin, who has down syndrome. She believes the new program will help families that can't afford to wait that long. "Other families like ours and with other children and family members with more significant disabilities, having to wait ten years it's difficult," said Scallan. "It's extremely difficult."

Everyone who applies for a wavier service will be graded on a scale of 1 to 4. Four is the most urgent, with care response expected within 90 days. A grade of 1 would be families in the planning stages, getting what they need in three to five years.

"I can tell you that there are families right now all over Facebook who are so excited, so thrilled beyond belief when they got their letter. It brings tears to my eyes," Scallan added.

Everyone receiving services will be re-evaluated. LDHH Deputy Secretary Mark Thomas says the services are paid for with 62 percent federal money and 38 percent from the state. Officials say the old format would have required $832 million to service everyone, but now, they say it will only take a $42 million investment.

"After having screened everyone on the waiting list, we know what their needs are," said Thomas. "We know what waivers would be appropriate for them. In the past, we could not do that, so it gives us some level of budget predictability."

