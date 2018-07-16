3 patients improve following deadly New Mexico bus crash - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

3 patients improve following deadly New Mexico bus crash

(Greg Sorber/The Albuquerque Journal via AP). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a bus that occurred on Interstate 25 north of Bernalillo, N.M., on Sunday, July 15, 2018. (Greg Sorber/The Albuquerque Journal via AP). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a bus that occurred on Interstate 25 north of Bernalillo, N.M., on Sunday, July 15, 2018.
(Rio Rancho Fire Rescue via AP). A bus remains on the scene of a multi-vehicle deadly crash Sunday, July 15, 2018, on Interstate 25 just north of Bernalillo, N.M. (Rio Rancho Fire Rescue via AP). A bus remains on the scene of a multi-vehicle deadly crash Sunday, July 15, 2018, on Interstate 25 just north of Bernalillo, N.M.
(Greg Sorber/The Albuquerque Journal via AP). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a bus that occurred on Interstate 25 just north of Bernalillo, N.M., on Sunday, July 15, 2018. (Greg Sorber/The Albuquerque Journal via AP). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a bus that occurred on Interstate 25 just north of Bernalillo, N.M., on Sunday, July 15, 2018.
(Greg Sorber/The Albuquerque Journal via AP). An officer works at the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a bus that occurred on Interstate 25, north of Bernalillo, N.M., on Sunday, July 15, 2018. (Greg Sorber/The Albuquerque Journal via AP). An officer works at the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a bus that occurred on Interstate 25, north of Bernalillo, N.M., on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

BERNALILLO, N.M. (AP) - The conditions of three patients have been upgraded following a deadly crash involving a commercial passenger bus and three other vehicles on a New Mexico highway early Sunday.

Twelve people remained hospitalized Tuesday, and officials at University of New Mexico Hospital say three of the four who were initially listed in critical condition have improved.

Authorities said three people were killed and a total of 24 were injured. Investigators have yet to positively identify the dead.

One of the people killed was in a car that struck a pickup truck from behind about 2 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 25 north of Albuquerque. The bus driver took evasive action to avoid the disabled car but lost control. The bus rolled and was sideswiped by a semi-truck.

The wreck forced the closure of the interstate for hours.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Slain officer, local woman remembered during vigil

    Slain officer, local woman remembered during vigil

    Sunday, July 15 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-07-16 02:55:14 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-07-17 00:20:43 GMT
    (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP). Officers work at the scene where a Weymouth police officer was shot and critically wounded while in a foot chase with a suspect following a vehicle crash on Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Weymouth, Mass.(Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP). Officers work at the scene where a Weymouth police officer was shot and critically wounded while in a foot chase with a suspect following a vehicle crash on Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Weymouth, Mass.

    A man accused of fatally shooting a Massachusetts police officer with the officer's own weapon is scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges.

    More >>

    A man accused of fatally shooting a Massachusetts police officer with the officer's own weapon is scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges.

    More >>

  • Smoke blankets Yosemite park but trails and lodges are open

    Smoke blankets Yosemite park but trails and lodges are open

    Monday, July 16 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-07-16 19:05:58 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-07-17 00:20:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). A fire transport drives along Highway 140, one of the entrances to Yosemite National Park, on Monday, July 16, 2018, in Mariposa, Calif. The road remains closed as crews battle a deadly wildfire burning near the west end of Yose...(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A fire transport drives along Highway 140, one of the entrances to Yosemite National Park, on Monday, July 16, 2018, in Mariposa, Calif. The road remains closed as crews battle a deadly wildfire burning near the west end of Yose...
    A deadly wildfire near Yosemite National Park has shrouded the popular destination in smoke, but tourists could still use all trails, campgrounds, lodges and restaurants.More >>
    A deadly wildfire near Yosemite National Park has shrouded the popular destination in smoke, but tourists could still use all trails, campgrounds, lodges and restaurants.More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Survivor says officials responsible for riot

    AP Exclusive: Survivor says officials responsible for riot

    Monday, July 16 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-07-16 21:43:39 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-07-17 00:20:31 GMT
    (Suchat Pederson/The Wilmington News-Journal via AP, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del., remains on lockdown following a disturbance. A building at Delaware's maximum-security prison that...(Suchat Pederson/The Wilmington News-Journal via AP, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del., remains on lockdown following a disturbance. A building at Delaware's maximum-security prison that...
    A state corrections counselor who was taken hostage during a deadly riot at Delaware's maximum-security prison says prison officials are to blame.More >>
    A state corrections counselor who was taken hostage during a deadly riot at Delaware's maximum-security prison says prison officials are to blame.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly