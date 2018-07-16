Chicago activist demands all footage from police shooting - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Chicago activist demands all footage from police shooting

CHICAGO (AP) - A community activist who has pushed for more police transparency says he's asked Chicago police for the body camera footage from all the officers at the scene where one of them fatally shot a man Saturday.

William Calloway says the body camera footage released on Sunday that shows Harith Augustus was armed with a holstered handgun when he was shot by police Saturday does not answer the question why police approached him. He says the department needs to release the rest of the footage - complete with sound - to explain what happened and what was said moments before Augustus was killed.

Calloway played a key role in the legal battle that forced the city to release the video of the police shooting in 2014 of black teen Laquan McDonald.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

