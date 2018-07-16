Bank of America 2Q profits jump 33 percent due to tax law - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Bank of America 2Q profits jump 33 percent due to tax law

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, people walk by a branch office of Bank of America in New York. Bank of America Corp. reports earnings Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, people walk by a branch office of Bank of America in New York. Bank of America Corp. reports earnings Monday, July 16, 2018.
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File). FILE- In this July 9, 2018, photo, a customer makes a transaction at a Bank of America ATM at the company's headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Bank of America Corp. reports earnings Monday, July 16. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File). FILE- In this July 9, 2018, photo, a customer makes a transaction at a Bank of America ATM at the company's headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Bank of America Corp. reports earnings Monday, July 16.

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Bank of America's second-quarter profits jumped 33 percent from a year earlier, the company said Monday, as it cut expenses and, like nearly all other big banks, benefited greatly from the new tax law.

The banking giant, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday reported earnings of $6.78 billion, or 63 cents per share, up from $4.75 billion, or 44 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier. That's better than the per-share projections of 57 cents from industry analysts, according to a survey by FactSet.

Bank of America has benefitted in recent years not only from an improving balance sheet - nearly all of the toxic assets from the financial crisis are now gone - but also from rising interest rates. BofA is among the most sensitive to changes in interest rates among the big financial institutions because it does so much consumer banking. The Federal Reserve has also pushed interest rates higher, another plus.

Net interest income across the bank rose $664 million, or 6 percent, compared to a year earlier.

While being able to charge borrowers more for loans, BofA has also been able to hold down the amount of money it has been paying to depositors. The bank is paying an average of 0.38 percent across all of its U.S.-deposits, up from 0.11 percent a year earlier, but well below its competition.

But it may have to start paying more for deposits in the future, however.

"We have been paying more for deposits, but the industry has yet to pay more on traditional bank accounts," said Paul Donofrio, BofA's chief financial officer, in a call with reporters. "It's a competitive world, and rates are going up, so I expect to see we will pay more down the road."

Like other big banks, BofA saw its tax bill drop substantially following the passage of President Donald Trump's tax law last year. BofA paid $1.71 billion in income taxes in the quarter, which is down from $3.02 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue, net of interest expense, was $22.61 billion, down from $22.83 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Shares of Bank of America Corp., which are down more than 3 percent this year, edged slightly higher before the opening bell.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Prime time: A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals

    Prime time: A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals

    Monday, July 16 2018 3:25 AM EDT2018-07-16 07:25:22 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 8:02 AM EDT2018-07-16 12:02:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Myrtice Harris applies tape to a package before shipment at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours longer than...(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Myrtice Harris applies tape to a package before shipment at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours longer than...

    This year's sales event, which starts Monday afternoon, will be six hours longer than last year's and will launch new products.

    More >>

    This year's sales event, which starts Monday afternoon, will be six hours longer than last year's and will launch new products.

    More >>

  • US trade, immigration and biofuel policies hit farmers hard

    US trade, immigration and biofuel policies hit farmers hard

    Sunday, July 15 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-07-15 16:07:54 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 7:58 AM EDT2018-07-16 11:58:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nati Harnik). In this July 12, 2018 photo, farmer Don Bloss checks on the operation of an auger transferring corn on his farm in Pawnee City, Neb. Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump’s trade, immigratio...(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). In this July 12, 2018 photo, farmer Don Bloss checks on the operation of an auger transferring corn on his farm in Pawnee City, Neb. Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump’s trade, immigratio...
    Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump's trade, immigration and biofuels policies will cost farms billions of dollars in lost income and force some out of business.More >>
    Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump's trade, immigration and biofuels policies will cost farms billions of dollars in lost income and force some out of business.More >>

  • Deadly fire shuts down key route to Yosemite National Park

    Deadly fire shuts down key route to Yosemite National Park

    Sunday, July 15 2018 2:04 PM EDT2018-07-15 18:04:23 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 7:57 AM EDT2018-07-16 11:57:14 GMT
    (Andrew Kuhn /The Merced Sun-Star via AP). Crews battle the Ferguson Fire along steep terrain behind the Redbud Lodge along Highway 140 near El Portal in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 14, 2018.(Andrew Kuhn /The Merced Sun-Star via AP). Crews battle the Ferguson Fire along steep terrain behind the Redbud Lodge along Highway 140 near El Portal in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

    A wildfire that killed a California firefighter has grown quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.

    More >>

    A wildfire that killed a California firefighter has grown quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly