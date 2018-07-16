Germany's Deutsche Bank sees higher-than-expected Q2 profit

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's biggest bank, Deutsche Bank, says it foresees considerably higher-than-expected earnings for the second quarter - results that it says underline the company's "resilience."
The Frankfurt-based bank said Monday it expects net profit of about 400 million euros ($467 million) for the April-June period. The company said its brief preliminary earnings statement, ahead of a full earnings report July 25, was triggered under German regulatory rules by the fact the results are far above analysts' average forecast. For net income, that was 159 million euros.
The bank has struggled to cut costs and return to profit after three straight full-year losses. The latest figures appear to be good news for new CEO Christian Sewing, and the company said "management believes that these results demonstrate the resilience of the franchise."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
This year's sales event, which starts Monday afternoon, will be six hours longer than last year's and will launch new products.More >>
This year's sales event, which starts Monday afternoon, will be six hours longer than last year's and will launch new products.More >>
A wildfire that killed a California firefighter has grown quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.More >>
A wildfire that killed a California firefighter has grown quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.More >>
Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital.More >>
Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital.More >>
President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in BrusselsMore >>
President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in BrusselsMore >>
President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy SandhurstMore >>
President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy SandhurstMore >>
Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish pondsMore >>
Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish pondsMore >>
"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.More >>
"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.More >>
Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agencyMore >>
Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agencyMore >>
"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.More >>
"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.More >>
An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politicsMore >>
An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politicsMore >>
New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's restMore >>
New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's restMore >>
A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be aliveMore >>
A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be aliveMore >>
As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'More >>
As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'More >>