Asian shares drift lower as China data, trade cast shadows - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Asian shares drift lower as China data, trade cast shadows

(AP Photo/Andy Wong). Women chat as investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Monday, July 16, 2018. Shares edged lower in Asia early Monday after China reported lackluster growth data in line with expectations. (AP Photo/Andy Wong). Women chat as investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Monday, July 16, 2018. Shares edged lower in Asia early Monday after China reported lackluster growth data in line with expectations.
(AP Photo/Andy Wong). Chinese investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Monday, July 16, 2018. Shares edged lower in Asia early Monday after China reported lackluster growth data in line with expectations. (AP Photo/Andy Wong). Chinese investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Monday, July 16, 2018. Shares edged lower in Asia early Monday after China reported lackluster growth data in line with expectations.
(AP Photo/Andy Wong). A man monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Monday, July 16, 2018. Shares edged lower in Asia early Monday after China reported lackluster growth data in line with expectations. (AP Photo/Andy Wong). A man monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Monday, July 16, 2018. Shares edged lower in Asia early Monday after China reported lackluster growth data in line with expectations.

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) - Shares edged lower in Asia early Monday after China reported lackluster growth data in line with expectations. Geopolitical and trade tensions were weighing on sentiment despite gains last week on Wall Street.

KEEPING SCORE: The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.4 percent to 2,820.52 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged less than 0.1 percent lower to 28,486.70. The Kospi in South Korea fell 0.2 percent to 2,307.06 and Australia's S&P ASX 200 gave up 0.3 percent to 6,246.80. Shares fell in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Japan's market was closed for a holiday.

WALL STREET LAST WEEK: Stocks wrapped up another solid week Friday as industrial and energy companies ticked higher. Corporate earnings from several major U.S. banks failed to excite investors, while consumer-focused companies like Amazon set record highs. The S&P 500 index edged up 0.1 percent to 2,801.31. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4 percent to 25,019.41. The Nasdaq composite set another record, just barely, as it ticked up 2.06 points to 7,825.98, and The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 0.2 percent to 1,687.08.

CHINA ECONOMY GROWS: China's economic growth slowed in the quarter ending in June, adding to challenges for Beijing amid a mounting tariff battle with Washington. The world's second-largest economy expanded by 6.7 percent, down from the previous quarter's 6.8 percent, the government reported Monday. Even before the dispute with Washington erupted, forecasters expected growth to cool after Beijing started tightening controls on bank lending last year to rein in surging debt.

ANALYST VIEWPOINT: "The upshot is that the statistics bureau is now starting to more publicly acknowledge that the economy is losing steam. This should make it easier for officials to justify shifting to a more supportive policy stance," Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a commentary. "The People's Bank has already been nudging down market interest rates since the beginning of the year but is likely to take the more high-profile step of cutting benchmark lending rates in the coming months."

EU-CHINA TRADE: European Council President Donald Tusk, while on a visit to Beijing, urged President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and China to work with Europe to avoid trade wars and prevent conflict and chaos. Tusk was speaking at the opening of a summit between China and the European Union, just hours ahead of a summit between Trump and Putin in Helsinki. Tusk said Europe, China, the U.S. and Russia had a "common duty" not to destroy the global order but to improve it by reforming international trade rules.

CURRENCY: The dollar rose to 112.47 yen from 112.39 yen late Friday while the euro edged lower to $1.1684 from $1.1688.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose fell 36 cents to $70.65 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 1 percent on Friday to $71.01 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost 40 cents to $74.93 per barrel.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Man killed by Chicago police ran away, reached for waist

    Man killed by Chicago police ran away, reached for waist

    Sunday, July 15 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-07-15 14:32:46 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-07-16 05:01:34 GMT
    (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

    Chicago Police say body cameras worn by officers and surveillance cameras shows the man shot and killed a police officer was armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

    More >>

    Chicago Police say body cameras worn by officers and surveillance cameras shows the man shot and killed a police officer was armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

    More >>

  • Deadly fire shuts down key route to Yosemite National Park

    Deadly fire shuts down key route to Yosemite National Park

    Sunday, July 15 2018 2:04 PM EDT2018-07-15 18:04:23 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-07-16 05:01:27 GMT
    (Andrew Kuhn /The Merced Sun-Star via AP). Crews battle the Ferguson Fire along steep terrain behind the Redbud Lodge along Highway 140 near El Portal in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 14, 2018.(Andrew Kuhn /The Merced Sun-Star via AP). Crews battle the Ferguson Fire along steep terrain behind the Redbud Lodge along Highway 140 near El Portal in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

    A wildfire that killed a California firefighter has grown quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.

    More >>

    A wildfire that killed a California firefighter has grown quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.

    More >>

  • 'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops charts, 'Skyscraper' stumbles

    'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops charts, 'Skyscraper' stumbles

    Sunday, July 15 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-07-15 15:48:02 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-07-16 05:01:06 GMT
    (Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."(Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."
    "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.More >>
    "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly