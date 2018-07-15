DC Metro workers call for strike amid 2-year labor dispute - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

DC Metro workers call for strike amid 2-year labor dispute

FORESTVILLE, Md. (AP) - Members of the Washington Metro's largest union have voted overwhelmingly to authorize their leader to call for a strike amid an extended labor dispute.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 President Jackie L. Jeter tells news outlets 94 percent of voters approved the potential strike Sunday, though union leaders have not said whether they'll proceed or when it might take place.

The union includes around 8,000 of Metro's 12,500 active workers and has been without a contract since July 2016. Labor leaders say recent demonstrations are intended to send a message to management about stalled negotiations and other labor issues.

The transit authority hasn't commented after the vote, but Metro leaders had reminded the union that the collective bargaining union forbids striking.

The vote comes as the District prepares to host the MLB All-Star Game this week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

