Man accused of killing officer to be arraigned at later date

(Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP). Officers work at the scene where a Weymouth police officer was shot and critically wounded while in a foot chase with a suspect following a vehicle crash on Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Weymouth, Mass.

(Gary Higgins/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP). This Dec. 10, 2012, photo shows Weymouth Police Officer Michael C. Chesna in Weymouth, Mass.

(Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP). Officers work at the scene where a Weymouth police officer was shot and critically wounded while in a foot chase with a suspect following a vehicle crash on Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Weymouth, Mass.

By SARAH BETANCOURT

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - The man charged with fatally shooting a Massachusetts police officer with the officer's own weapon and an innocent bystander will not be arraigned on murder charges right away.

A spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney said the office has been informed that 20-year-old Emanuel Lopes will not be medically available for arraignment Monday.

Lopes will either be arraigned at his hospital bedside or in court possibly Tuesday in connection with the deaths of Weymouth officer Michael Chesna, a six-year veteran of the force, and Vera Adams, 77, who was shot in a nearby home. Lopes' attorney said he had no comment Monday.

Weymouth police were responding to a report of a person driving erratically Sunday morning when they discovered a crashed BMW, said Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Chesna was trying to locate the driver of the vehicle, Morrissey said, when he spotted Lopes allegedly vandalizing a home. That's when Lopes hit Chesna in the head with a rock. Chesna fell to the ground, and Lopes took the officer's gun and repeatedly shot him in the head and chest, Morrissey said.

Another officer who had arrived at the scene shot Lopes in the leg. Lopes then fled and fired shots into a nearby home, killing Adams, Morrissey said. Friends say Adams was a widow who had no children.

"This is an awful day for Weymouth and for Massachusetts. Our hearts are very much with the surviving families of these victims," Morrissey said.

Weymouth Police Chief Richard Grimes described Chesna as a 42-year-old Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran who leaves behind a wife and two children, ages 9 and 4.

Chesna was from Weymouth and graduated in 1994 from Weymouth High School.

"I hired Mike Chesna six years ago tomorrow," Grimes said.

Grimes said he had spoken to Chesna's mother and she told him that her son joined the military "to open the doors to get in this job."

"He always had a kind word and a good attitude. We very much appreciated his service to the Weymouth Police Department," said Grimes.

Chesna's body was transported from the hospital to the state medical examiner's office in Boston. Dozens of police officers saluted the vehicle carrying his body as it passed by. Officers also lined the route Monday when the body was returned to Weymouth.

A vigil planned by community members is planned for Monday night at Weymouth High School.

Weymouth is located approximately 16 miles (26 kilometers) south of Boston on what is known as the South Shore.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.