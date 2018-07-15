China's economic growth cools amid trade tensions - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China's economic growth cools amid trade tensions

BEIJING (AP) - China's economic growth slowed in the quarter ending in June, adding to challenges for Beijing amid a mounting tariff battle with Washington.

The world's second-largest economy expanded by 6.7 percent, down from the previous quarter's 6.8 percent, the government reported Monday.

Even before the dispute with Washington erupted, forecasters expected growth to cool after Beijing started tightening controls on bank lending last year to rein in surging debt.

Economic activity is expected to decline further as global demand for Chinese exports weakens and lending controls weigh on construction and investment, major contributors to growth.

Beijing has responded to previous downturns by flooding the state-dominated economy with credit. But that has swelled debt so high that global rating agencies have cut China's government credit rating.

Chinese leaders are in the midst of a marathon effort to encourage self-sustaining growth driven by domestic consumption and reduce reliance on exports and investment.

Consumer spending is rising more slowly than planned, leaving economic growth dependent on debt-supported investment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops charts, 'Skyscraper' stumbles

    'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops charts, 'Skyscraper' stumbles

    Sunday, July 15 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-07-15 15:48:02 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-07-16 02:20:33 GMT
    (Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."(Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."
    "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.More >>
    "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.More >>

  • 5 years after declaring bankruptcy, Detroit reborn at a cost

    5 years after declaring bankruptcy, Detroit reborn at a cost

    Sunday, July 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-07-15 16:23:58 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-07-16 02:20:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Williams). In this July 11, 2018 photo, James Murphy, left, and Bryan Knoche work the counter at Fred's Key Shop in Midtown Detroit. Five years after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, Knoche says the sm...(AP Photo/Corey Williams). In this July 11, 2018 photo, James Murphy, left, and Bryan Knoche work the counter at Fred's Key Shop in Midtown Detroit. Five years after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, Knoche says the sm...
    Detroit has seen a remarkable turnaround since becoming the largest U.S. city to declare bankruptcy five years ago this month.More >>
    Detroit has seen a remarkable turnaround since becoming the largest U.S. city to declare bankruptcy five years ago this month.More >>

  • US trade, immigration and biofuel policies hit farmers hard

    US trade, immigration and biofuel policies hit farmers hard

    Sunday, July 15 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-07-15 16:07:54 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-07-16 02:20:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nati Harnik). In this July 12, 2018 photo, farmer Don Bloss checks on the operation of an auger transferring corn on his farm in Pawnee City, Neb. Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump’s trade, immigratio...(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). In this July 12, 2018 photo, farmer Don Bloss checks on the operation of an auger transferring corn on his farm in Pawnee City, Neb. Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump’s trade, immigratio...
    Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump's trade, immigration and biofuels policies will cost farms billions of dollars in lost income and force some out of business.More >>
    Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump's trade, immigration and biofuels policies will cost farms billions of dollars in lost income and force some out of business.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly