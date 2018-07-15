3-year-old sells lemonade to raise money for sister in need

The LSU Greek Life Implementation Committee has released its report that includes all 28 recommendations from the Task Force on Greek Life and some additional items LSU President F. King Alexander wanted.More >>
Monday night, McKinley High School's new principal called a meeting to try to ease some of the concerns of parents and students.More >>
Officials responded to a shooting on Shiloh Street Monday evening.More >>
Analysis from Tax Foundation indicates Louisiana no longer has the nation's highest average sales tax rate.More >>
Power outages over the past few weeks have left many residents concerned. Tree limbs growing around power lines have been one of the biggest culprits.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a voluntary recall of several medicines containing the active ingredient valsartan.More >>
Georgia and other southern states will be looking even more closely for speeders next week.More >>
The wife of an Alabama state senator has been arrested, Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier confirmed Monday night.More >>
