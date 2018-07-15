The Latest: Police say suspect shot third Kansas City cop - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Police say suspect shot third Kansas City cop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of three Kansas City police officers (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Authorities say a suspect in the shooting of two Kansas City police officers shot a third officer who was searching for him and is now barricaded inside of a house.

Police say the first two officers shot Sunday are in stable condition and are expected to live. The condition of the third officer is unknown.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina says the first two officers were shot while working in an undercover operation at a motel less than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from Kaufman Stadium, where the Kansas City Royals play. The suspect then fled in a vehicle with another person, who was arrested when officers found the vehicle.

The Kansas City Star reports that a third officer was shot while searching for the suspect, who barricaded himself inside a home less than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the motel.

___

1:35 p.m.

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Sunday that the officers' conditions aren't available.

Officers with assault rifles blocked off the area around where the shooting happened Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas City Star reports that worshippers at the United Believers Community Church were urged to leave the area as soon as possible.

