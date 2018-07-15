Suspect in shooting of 3 Kansas City cops dies in standoff - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Suspect in shooting of 3 Kansas City cops dies in standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police shot and killed a man Sunday suspected of shooting and wounding three Kansas City police officers, authorities said.

The suspect died Sunday afternoon after barricading himself in a house in the southeast part of the city. He emerged from the home and was killed in an exchange of gunfire, police Chief Rick Smith told reporters.

All three officers are expected to live.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said the first two officers were shot during an undercover operation at a motel less than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from Kauffman Stadium, where the Kansas City Royals baseball team plays. The suspect then fled in a vehicle with another person, who was arrested when officers found the vehicle.

The suspect barricaded himself inside of a home about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the motel. He shot the third officer in the arm during the standoff, Smith said.

The suspect was a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a University of Missouri-Kansas City student during a robbery earlier this month.

"We've been looking for him all week," Smith said. "This is the first time we laid eyes on him."

