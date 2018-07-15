The Latest: Autopsy: Chicago man dies of multiple gunshots

(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). Members of the Chicago Police Department look at an angry crowd gathered at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). Members of the Chicago Police Department interact with an angry crowd at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). Members of the Chicago police department scuffle with an angry crowd at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

CHICAGO (AP) - The Latest on a fatal shooting by a Chicago police officer (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

An autopsy shows a black man killed by a Chicago police officer died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical examiners on Sunday released the cause of death for 37-year-old Harith Augustus, whose shooting Saturday not far from his home on the city's South Side set off violent protests.

Police plan to release footage from officers' body-worn cameras later Sunday.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson calls the shooting a tragedy and says in a statement that it's a blessing Augustus didn't bring his 5-year-old daughter with him to work at barbershop Saturday, as he's known to do.

Chicago has a troubled history of police shootings. The civil rights leader called for video to be released of Saturday's shooting and referenced footage showing a white officer shooting black 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014.

___

12:20 p.m.

Authorities have identified the man whose fatal shooting by a Chicago police officer led to a clash between officers and angry residents as 37-year-old Harith Augustus.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office released Augustus' name on Sunday, a day after an officer shot and killed him not far from his home on the city's South Side.

Police say officers on patrol spotted what they suspected was a gun in Augustus' waistband Saturday evening. They say when they attempted to question him, he broke free and ran and was shot when it appeared he was reaching for a weapon.

Residents angry about the shooting clashed with police, and some in the crowd threw rocks and bottles at officers, who struck protesters with their batons. Four people were arrested and four officers were treated for minor injuries.

A police official says body camera and surveillance footage shows that Augustus had what appeared to be a gun.

___

9:25 a.m.

Chicago police say body cameras show that a man who was fatally shot by an officer was armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (GOO-lee-em-ee) also said Sunday that officers found two magazines of bullets along with a gun at the site of Saturday evening's shooting on the South Side. He says the gun and the magazines have been sent for testing.

The shooting sparked a clash between angry residents and officers. Police say four people were arrested and some officers suffered minor injuries from being pelted with rocks and bottles, including some filled with urine.

Authorities haven't released the name of the man who died. Guglielmi says he was in his 30s, wasn't a known gang member and didn't have a recent arrest history.

He wouldn't name the male officer who shot the man.

