Average price of US gas slips a penny, to $2.94 a gallon - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Average price of US gas slips a penny, to $2.94 a gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. fell a penny a gallon over the past three weeks to $2.94.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the average price is 63 cents higher than it was one year ago.

Lundberg says prices at the pump may continue to slip slightly, due in part to weak gasoline demand caused by the higher prices.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.74 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest was $2.52 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Newspaper says suspect in cop shootings is dead

    The Latest: Newspaper says suspect in cop shootings is dead

    Sunday, July 15 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-07-15 19:24:46 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-07-15 19:51:21 GMT
    Authorities say a suspect in the non-fatal shooting of two Kansas City police officers shot a third officer who was searching for him and has barricaded himself inside of a home.More >>
    Authorities say a suspect in the non-fatal shooting of two Kansas City police officers shot a third officer who was searching for him and has barricaded himself inside of a home.More >>

  • New Mexico passenger bus crash kills 3, hurts nearly 2 dozen

    New Mexico passenger bus crash kills 3, hurts nearly 2 dozen

    Sunday, July 15 2018 12:40 PM EDT2018-07-15 16:40:07 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-07-15 19:51:19 GMT
    Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital. (Source: CNN)Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital. (Source: CNN)

    Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital.

    More >>

    Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital.

    More >>

  • 'Sheltering wings:' Charleston memorial plan conveys solace

    'Sheltering wings:' Charleston memorial plan conveys solace

    Sunday, July 15 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-07-15 13:23:05 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-07-15 19:51:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial service for the nine people killed by Dylan...(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial service for the nine people killed by Dylan...
    The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.More >>
    The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly