CVS apologizes after managers call cops on black customer

CHICAGO (AP) - CVS Health is apologizing after a black customer says white store managers in Chicago accused her of trying to use a phony coupon.
Camilla Hudson posted cellphone video of one of the managers appearing nervous. Morry Matson's left hand shakes as he calls police around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
The 53-year-old Hudson says another manager directly challenged her when she tried to use a manufacturer's coupon for a free product. She tells The Associated Press that he was "hostile."
The Facebook video show Matson talking to police on the phone. No action was taken when officers arrived.
CVS apologized to Hudson. The company says it doesn't tolerate discrimination against customers and that it's investigating the matter.
Matson is running for Chicago City Council and was a state delegate for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Justice Department on Friday filed a plan to reunify more than 2,500 children age 5 and older by a court-imposed deadline of July 26 using "truncated" procedures to verify parentage and perform background checks.More >>
The Justice Department on Friday filed a plan to reunify more than 2,500 children age 5 and older by a court-imposed deadline of July 26 using "truncated" procedures to verify parentage and perform background checks.More >>
CVS Health is apologizing after a black customer says a white store manager in Chicago accused her of trying to use a phony coupon.More >>
CVS Health is apologizing after a black customer says a white store manager in Chicago accused her of trying to use a phony coupon.More >>
President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in BrusselsMore >>
President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in BrusselsMore >>
President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy SandhurstMore >>
President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy SandhurstMore >>
Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish pondsMore >>
Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish pondsMore >>
"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.More >>
"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.More >>
Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agencyMore >>
Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agencyMore >>
"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.More >>
"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.More >>
An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politicsMore >>
An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politicsMore >>
New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's restMore >>
New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's restMore >>
A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be aliveMore >>
A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be aliveMore >>
As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'More >>
As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'More >>