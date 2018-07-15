CVS apologizes after manager calls cops on black customer - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

CVS apologizes after manager calls cops on black customer

CHICAGO (AP) - CVS Health is apologizing after a black customer says a white store manager in Chicago accused her of trying to use a phony coupon.

Camilla Hudson posted cellphone video of manager Morry Matson calling police Friday night. Matson, who apparently plans to run for City Council and was a state delegate for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, appears very nervous and his left hand shakes as he talks to police.

Hudson says on Facebook that Matson challenged her when she tried to use a manufacturer's coupon for a free product. While Matson was talking to police on the phone, Hudson said she would wait for officers to come to the store. No action was taken by police.

CVS told the Chicago Sun-Times that it apologized to Hudson. The company says it doesn't tolerate discrimination against customers and that it is investigating the matter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • John Cynn claims World Series of Poker title, wins $8.8M

    John Cynn claims World Series of Poker title, wins $8.8M

    Sunday, July 15 2018 8:17 AM EDT2018-07-15 12:17:55 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 1:49 PM EDT2018-07-15 17:49:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). John Cynn competes during the World Series of Poker main event, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher). John Cynn competes during the World Series of Poker main event, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Las Vegas.
    Indianapolis resident John Cynn claims World Series of Poker title, wins $8.8M.More >>
    Indianapolis resident John Cynn claims World Series of Poker title, wins $8.8M.More >>

  • 'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops charts, 'Skyscraper' stumbles

    'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops charts, 'Skyscraper' stumbles

    Sunday, July 15 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-07-15 15:48:02 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-07-15 17:44:50 GMT
    (Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."(Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."
    "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.More >>
    "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.More >>

  • 5 years after declaring bankruptcy, Detroit reborn at a cost

    5 years after declaring bankruptcy, Detroit reborn at a cost

    Sunday, July 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-07-15 16:23:58 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-07-15 17:39:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Williams). In this July 11, 2018 photo, James Murphy, left, and Bryan Knoche work the counter at Fred's Key Shop in Midtown Detroit. Five years after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, Knoche says the sm...(AP Photo/Corey Williams). In this July 11, 2018 photo, James Murphy, left, and Bryan Knoche work the counter at Fred's Key Shop in Midtown Detroit. Five years after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, Knoche says the sm...
    Detroit has seen a remarkable turnaround since becoming the largest U.S. city to declare bankruptcy five years ago this month.More >>
    Detroit has seen a remarkable turnaround since becoming the largest U.S. city to declare bankruptcy five years ago this month.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly