Correction: CVS-Black Customer story

CHICAGO (AP) - In a story July 15 about a CVS manager who called police on a black customer, The Associated Press erroneously reported he was a state delegate for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The manager claimed on a campaign website that he was a Trump delegate, but the Illinois Republican Party said he wasn't a delegate to the Republican National Convention.

CHICAGO (AP) - CVS Health is apologizing after a black customer says white store managers in Chicago accused her of trying to use a phony coupon.

Camilla Hudson posted cellphone video of one of the managers appearing nervous. Morry Matson's left hand shakes as he calls police around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The 53-year-old Hudson says another manager directly challenged her when she tried to use a manufacturer's coupon for a free product. She tells The Associated Press that he was "hostile."

The Facebook video shows Matson talking to police on the phone. No action was taken when officers arrived.

CVS apologized to Hudson. The company says it doesn't tolerate discrimination against customers and that it's investigating the matter.

Matson is running for Chicago City Council. In a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions posted on his campaign website, he claimed he was a state delegate for Donald Trump, but the Illinois Republican Party said he wasn't a delegate to the Republican National Convention.

