'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops charts, 'Skyscraper' stumbles

(Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."

(Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows Dwayne Johnson in a scene from "Skyscraper."
(Disney/Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows a scene from "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.

Sony Pictures estimates Sunday that the animated family movie earned $44.1 million from North American theaters.

It easily beat out Johnson's "Skyscraper," which remained earthbound in its first weekend in North America. The Universal Pictures film brought in only $25.5 million domestically. "Skyscraper" cost a reported $125 million to produce.

Second place went to Disney and Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp," which brought in an additional $28.8 million in its second weekend, down 62 percent from last week.

And the coming of age film "Eighth Grade" scored top marks in limited release with $252,284 from four theaters.

  California Democratic Party snubs Feinstein, endorses rival

    

    Sunday, July 15 2018 12:17 AM EDT
    
    Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., listens as FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a hearing, May 16, 2018 in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

    In backing her rival, a majority of the party's 360-member executive board ignored Sen. Feinstein's calls to stay neutral in the race.

    

  US judge criticizes plan to reunify families split at border

    

    Saturday, July 14 2018 5:51 PM EDT
    
    The Justice Department filed a plan to reunify more than 2,500 children age 5 and older by a court-imposed deadline of July 26 using "truncated" procedures to verify parentage and perform background checks. (Source: CNN/U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

    The Justice Department on Friday filed a plan to reunify more than 2,500 children age 5 and older by a court-imposed deadline of July 26 using "truncated" procedures to verify parentage and perform background checks.

    

  AP Explains: Immigrants in US military throughout history

    

    Sunday, July 15 2018 12:09 PM EDT
    
    (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File). FILE - In this April 9, 2003, file photo, relatives of Guatemalan born Marine Lance Cpl. Jose Antonio Gutierrez, one of the first combat casualties of the Iraq War, gather around his coffin at his funeral at Los Cipres...
    AP Explains: Immigrants in the US military throughout history.
    
