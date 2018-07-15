'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops charts, 'Skyscraper' stumbles - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops charts, 'Skyscraper' stumbles

(Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation." (Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."
(Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows Dwayne Johnson in a scene from "Skyscraper." (Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows Dwayne Johnson in a scene from "Skyscraper."
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.

Sony Pictures estimates Sunday that the animated family movie earned $44.1 million from North American theaters.

It easily beat out Johnson's "Skyscraper," which remained earthbound in its first weekend in North America. The Universal Pictures film brought in only $25.5 million domestically. "Skyscraper" cost a reported $125 million to produce.

Second place went to Disney and Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp," which brought in an additional $28.8 million in its second weekend, down 62 percent from last week.

And the coming of age film "Eighth Grade" scored top marks in limited release with $252,284 from four theaters.

