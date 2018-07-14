Crowd gathers after man fatally shot by Chicago police - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Crowd gathers after man fatally shot by Chicago police

CHICAGO (AP) - A crowd gathered and a few protesters briefly scuffled with police Saturday evening after a Chicago police officer fatally shot a man on the city's South Side.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said officers on foot in the South Shore neighborhood tried to question a man "exhibiting characteristics of an armed person" when the confrontation developed.

Larry Merritt, a fire department spokesman, said the man was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No police officers were injured, Guglielmi said. A weapon was recovered at the scene, he said, but did not say whether the man was armed when he was shot.

A brief scuffle broke out between chanting protesters and police officers holding batons. Video showed several police officers and protesters shoving each other. The Chicago Sun-Times said a few protesters were taken away by police.

No other details were immediately available.

