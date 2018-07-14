Firefighter killed in wildfire near Yosemite National Park - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Firefighter killed in wildfire near Yosemite National Park

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2013 file photo, a fire truck drives past burning trees as firefighters continue to battle the Rim Fire near Yosemite National Park, Calif. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection ... (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2013 file photo, a fire truck drives past burning trees as firefighters continue to battle the Rim Fire near Yosemite National Park, Calif. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection ...

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A second-generation California firefighter who was using a bulldozer to prevent a wildfire from spreading was killed Saturday near Yosemite National Park, state fire officials said.

Heavy Fire Equipment Operator Braden Varney, 36, died in the morning hours, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

The blaze broke out Friday night in Mariposa County, near the west end of Yosemite National Park and Sierra National Forest. Fire officials said it had burned about 150 acres (61 hectares).

Varney worked through the night and was driving the bulldozer to cut a firebreak to keep the fire from extending into a nearby community, according to fire chief Nancy Koerperich.

Investigators were working to determine further circumstances surrounding Varney's death, but they believe he was working his way out of the fire area when he was killed, Koerperich said.

"This certainly is going to be devastating to his family and those of us who call him family here with CalFire," she said. "But we all know in the world of firefighting it is a difficult job, it is a dangerous job, and Braden will be greatly missed."

Varney had worked for CalFire for 10 years. His father also worked as a CalFire heavy equipment operator.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica, daughter Malhea, 5, and son Nolan, 3.

"Braden is known by everyone in Mariposa County and is a star in our community and is a friend of everyone," Mariposa County Sheriff Doug Binnewies said.

The bulldozer rolled over during the incident and first responders weren't immediately able to retrieve Varney's body, Koerperich said.

Gov. Jerry Brown ordered flags at the state's capitol to be flown at half-staff to honor "a man who dedicated his life to protecting his fellow Californians."

Officials at Yosemite National Park said the wildfire had closed Highway 140 from Midpines to El Portal.

Power in Yosemite Valley was affected when lines were turned off while firefighters worked to quell the blaze.

Last year, state firefighter Cory Iverson died of burns and smoke inhalation while battling a wildfire in Ventura County. A preliminary state fire report said Iverson was laying hose line near a firebreak cut by bulldozers when he was surrounded by spot fires that exploded around him and cut off his retreat.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Trump hits the links at his Scottish golf resort

    The Latest: Trump hits the links at his Scottish golf resort

    Saturday, July 14 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-07-14 14:10:15 GMT
    Saturday, July 14 2018 8:28 PM EDT2018-07-15 00:28:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Peter Morrison). U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at Turnberry golf club, Scotland, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Trump is spending the weekend at his sea-side Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where aides had said he would be busy pr...(AP Photo/Peter Morrison). U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at Turnberry golf club, Scotland, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Trump is spending the weekend at his sea-side Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where aides had said he would be busy pr...
    President Donald Trump is hitting the links at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where he is spending the weekend.More >>
    President Donald Trump is hitting the links at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where he is spending the weekend.More >>

  • Border measures part of Trump's bigger immigration crackdown

    Border measures part of Trump's bigger immigration crackdown

    Saturday, July 14 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-07-14 15:45:35 GMT
    Saturday, July 14 2018 8:28 PM EDT2018-07-15 00:28:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, file). FILE - In this June 13, 2018 file photo, Nicole Hernandez, of the Mexican state of Guerrero, holds on to her mother as they wait with other families to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in T...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, file). FILE - In this June 13, 2018 file photo, Nicole Hernandez, of the Mexican state of Guerrero, holds on to her mother as they wait with other families to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in T...
    The separation of families at the U.S. border caught the attention of the world and prompted mass outrage, but it's wasn't the end game for the Trump administration.More >>
    The separation of families at the U.S. border caught the attention of the world and prompted mass outrage, but it's wasn't the end game for the Trump administration.More >>

  • Author of Emmett Till book gave FBI interview recordings

    Author of Emmett Till book gave FBI interview recordings

    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:46 PM EDT2018-07-13 02:46:56 GMT
    Saturday, July 14 2018 8:28 PM EDT2018-07-15 00:28:28 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...
    A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.More >>
    A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly